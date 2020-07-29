THE ILLUMINATI: 10 Characters Marvel Studios Could Choose From For The Enigmatic Team

Recently, it was reported that Marvel Studios has plans for the Illuminati in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're now looking at ten characters they could choose from for this big screen iteration...

Earlier this month, a very interesting rumour started doing the rounds that Marvel Studios is developing something involving the Illuminati. Created by Brian Michael Bendis, the group of heroes were retconned into various past events, and revealed to have been pulling the strings all along. They certainly weren't villains, but their actions had major consequences, including World War Hulk and the future of the Infinity Stones. Ultimately, they went a step too far as universes started to converge, and regardless of how faithful the big screen version is, there's a lot of potential here. With that in mind, we're now taking a look at ten possible characters Marvel Studios could pick from for what is likely to be a six-person team. You'll find some big surprises here, and once you've taken a look at this feature, we'd love to hear your suggestions in the comments. In the meantime, take a look through our picks by clicking on the "Next" button down below!

10. Nick Fury Ever since S.H.I.E.L.D. fell, Nick Fury has taken something of a back seat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He briefly popped up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but was nowhere to be seen in Infinity War until that post-credits scene. Then, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, that wasn't even really Fury! Considering the fact he's something of a master manipulator, Fury helping the rest of the Illuminati pull the strings of the MCU's other heroes makes perfect sense, and would definitely be fun to see. Samuel L. Jackson looks great for his age, but taken on a role like this would mean he can remain part of this shared world for the foreseeable future without having to see any sort of action. It could also lead to his eventual and final downfall one the existence of the group is finally unearthed.



9. Captain Britain If Marvel Studios wants to give the Illuminati and international feel, then adding Captain Britain to the mix would be no bad thing (whether it's the Brian or Betsy Braddock versions of the hero). This character has been part of the team in the comic books, and considering the fact he and the Captain Britain Corps are the protectors of the Multiverse, it would make sense for him to be consulted on how that should best be protected. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could very easily introduce Captain Britain, and the ball could get rolling from there. Ultimately, it's going to depend whether Marvel Studios has any serious plans for the British superhero.



8. Mister Fantastic A founding member in the comic books, it would be crazy for the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards not to factor into this group. After all, he's almost certainly going to end up being the smartest man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mister Fantastic has a habit of thinking he knows best. That makes him the perfect candidate for this group, and if the Illuminati are introduced shortly after Marvel's First Family, it would also help establish him - and the team - as being a key part of the MCU. Mister Fantastic can come up with the inventions and scientific expertise this team needs, though the most enjoyable thing about involving him would be seeing Reed clash with others who believe they're the smartest men (or women in the room). Simply put, the hero is crucial to this team of heroes.



7. Doctor Strange Stephen Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme and one of the most powerful beings in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that in mind, it's only logical that he follow in the footsteps of his comic book counterpart by joining the Illuminati and becoming the team's moral backbone in some ways. With no stake in anything beyond protecting the Multiverse, Doctor Strange should be there to keep the rest of the heroes in check, stopping them from going too far in manipulating events. However, like Mister Fantastic, Strange is someone who often believes he knows better than anyone else, and that could lead to him making decisions which he believes are for the greater good...but could prove to do greater damage in the long run. Plus, after what he went through in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, that could be a fascinating direction to take his story arc in.



6. Black Bolt We met Black Bolt in Marvel Television's disastrous Inhumans TV series on ABC, but it's since been reported that the character - and Inhumans - could be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Assuming that does happen, then the silent superhero definitely needs to be part of the Illuminati. While he (obviously) won't have much to say, there are other ways he could communicate, and it's possible that Medusa could even join the group to both help with that and give her own input. Ultimately, their priority would probably be to look out for the Inhumans, but if "humans" like Ms. Marvel are going to start gaining abilities, then they'll want to keep a close eye on Earth.



5. Black Panther Black Panther is a logical choice for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the Illuminati as he's already been a pivotal part in major storylines like Civil War and Infinity War. Throw in the fact that he leads his own technologically advanced Kingdom, and he should absolutely join this group. If he's not going to lead the Avengers, then a key role in this mysterious group just feels right. Something tells us he would frequently clash with the rest of the heroes as they make decisions they probably shouldn't, and it would be interesting seeing how his desire to protect Wakanda clashes with protecting the world at large. There's also another member of the Illuminati who he would surely have an incredible dynamic with, though we'll get to that a little later in this feature.



4. Hank Pym Despite being involved with S.H.I.E.L.D. during its very early days, Hank Pym clearly wasn't much of a team player, but could that finally change with Ant-Man and The Wasp now such a big part of this shared world? Remember, the man is a genius, and his knowledge of the Quantum Realm is unparalleled. Had Scott Lang not learned what he did from Hank, then the universe would have remained with half its inhabitants missing, and those Pym Particles are what enabled the team to time-travel. The fact Hank isn't a really a team player would make his role in the Illuminati all the more interesting, especially if we learn that they've actually been operating in the shadows for longer than we realised (which, in the comic books, was shortly after the conclusion of the Kree/Skrull War).



3. Magneto You were probably expecting to see Professor X here, right? He is a founding member of the Illuminati in the comic books, but wouldn't it be more interesting if the team had to work with a villain? Even if Magneto is portrayed in a heroic light in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems more fitting for him to help this clandestine group out rather than Charles Xavier. After all, the Master of Magnetism is obsessed with ensuring the future of the mutant race, and with them bound to make a huge impact in this shared world, they'll need some sort of representation here. As useful as Professor X's psychic abilities would be, a powerhouse like this joining the team makes perfect sense, and we'd love to see Magneto butt heads with the likes of Black Panther and Nick Fury.



2. Shuri We're not suggesting that both Black Panther and Shuri should join this group, but if T'Challa has no interest in being part of the Illuminati, then why not have Shuri step up and take his place? She's smarter than her brother, after all, and her intelligence could be vital to helping the Illuminati if they assemble before the Fantastic Four does. This could even be the beginning of a growing tension between Shuri and T'Challa which ultimately leads to her becoming the new Black Panther. There's definitely potential here, and this could be a game-changer for Shuri as a character.

