BARB WIRE: Cardi B Cosplays As Pamela Anderson's 1996 Comic Book Bombshell In Must-See Photoshoot

Barb Wire was released by an imprint of Dark Horse Comics in the mid 90s, and Pamela Anderson later played her in a live-action film. However, singer Cardi B has today shared her own take on the hero!

Did you know CBM has a Barb Wire section? Not even we're entirely sure why as nothing has ever been posted there, but it is a comic book, and did become a film in 1996 starring Pamela Anderson. Originally published by Dark Horse Comics imprint "Comics Greatest World," the original Barb Wire series ran for nine issues between 1994 and 1995, with a four-issue miniseries following in 1996.

The film has 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, and made only $3.8 million on a $23 million budget.

For fans of the Baywatch star, however, it made for enjoyable viewing, but now singer Cardi B has decided to channel Barb Wire in an unmissable Instagram post. She appears to be a big fan of the character, and may have been using this opportunity to campaign for the role on screen.

The photos were shared shortly after her and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Cardi B will actually appear in next year's F9: The Fast Saga.

Click HERE for more (well, the only) Barb Wire news from CBM!

