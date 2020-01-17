AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Karen Gillan Wants To Direct AND Star In A BATGIRL Movie

Karen Gillan will return as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but the actress has her sights set on a character in the DC Extended Universe who she would play and direct in their own movie...





During a recent interview, she was asked which pop culture icon she would like to play if the opportunity were to present itself and it seems Barbara Gordon is at the top of her list. "Batgirl would be pretty cool!" she exclaimed before jokingly adding: "Yeah, she's a redhead."

Asked if she would like to direct a comic book movie, Gillan once again pointed to Batgirl being a character she would like to get her hands on. "Batgirl would be cool for that as well! My favorite films in that world are dark, and my favorite one is Dark Knight," she revealed. "I just love the way that was directed so much so I would love to work in that kind of world as the director."



It would be awesome seeing Gillan play Batgirl and while the hero is often portrayed as being in her teens or early 20s, Gillan could definitely pull off the latter and would no doubt bring a lot to the role.



40. Stargirl



39. Hawkgirl



38. Catwoman



37. Power Ring



A fairly new addition to the Justice League, Jessica Cruz was cursed with a ring from an alternate Earth which feeds on her fear. With some help from her fellow heroes, she's battled to overcome that.

36. John Constantine



35. Huntress



34. Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)



33. Mr. Miracle



32. Green Lantern (Simon Baz)



31. Swamp-Thing



Alec Holland was a botanist transformed into Swamp-Thing after his death and he since worked to protect the world (and plant life) as one of the strongest members of the Justice League Dark.

30. Red Tornado



An android created by the supervillian T.O. Morrow to infiltrate the Justice Society of America, he soon saw the error of his ways and became an iconic and pivotal part of this iconic group.

29. Vibe



28. Orion



27. Dr. Fate



The "Sorcerer Supreme" of the DC Universe, we've seen him working alongside both the JSA and JLA over the years. He was a staple of the team in the 80s and 90s and has helped them a lot since too.

26. Vixen



25. Lex Luthor



24. The Atom



23. Green Lantern (Kyle Rayner)



22. Firestorm



A number of different heroes have combined to make Firestorm over the years and this walking nuclear reactor has consistently proven that his powers make him damn near unstoppable.

21. Zatanna



20. Supergirl



19. Batgirl



18. Phantom Stranger



The Phantom Stranger only tends to appear when events of great magnitudes necessitate his direct involvement but that's led to him working alongside the League on a number of occasions.

17. Elongated Man



Not to be mistaken with another stretchy superhero on this list, the Elongated Man is a top-notch Private Eye who has been right there alongside the League to face some of their greatest threats.

16. Blue Beetle



15. Booster Gold



14. Plastic Man



13. Cyborg



12. Shazam



11. Green Lantern (John Stewart)



10. Green Arrow



Oliver Queen may have been snubbed by the Justice League when he attempted to join their ranks in "The New 52" but the Emerald Archer has previously been a much-needed member of the team.

9. Hawkman



The Savage Hawkman is infused with the mysterious Nth Metal and he's granted flight, strength and a living armour as a result. With a formidable set of powers, he often helps turn the tide in battle.

8. The Flash (Wally West)



Barry Allen may be considered The Flash but Wally West held the mantle for decades. With his best friend dead, he stepped up to become the new Fastest Man Alive and never let the team down.

7. Aquaman



Despite being considered a joke for years thanks to mainstream media, a much-needed makeover helped change that perception and he's now viewed as on of the DC Universe's biggest badasses.

6. Martian Manhunter



The last surviving Martian, J'onn J'onzz's fight with the League at the start of "The New 52" meant he's only recently joined the team but he's been a faithful ally to them throughout DC history.

5. Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)



While it's fair to say that Green Lantern will never get along with Batman, that's never stopped him from using his immeasurable willpower to protect his teammates and our planet.

4. The Flash (Barry Allen)



The Scarlet Speedster is never one to shy away from racing into action and there's a good reason why he's such a beloved and respected member of the team, not to mention its fastest.

3. Wonder Woman



Diana Prince is arguably the heart of the Justice League not to mention one of the team's bravest and most powerful members. Simply put, the League wouldn't be the same without her.

2. Batman



Batman doesn't have the same amazing abilities as his superpowered teammates but he compensates for that with an impressive array of weapons, vehicles, and unparalleled fighting skills.

