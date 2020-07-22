BATMAN EXCLUSIVE Interview With GLAAD And Eisner-Award Winning DETECTIVE COMICS Writer Greg Rucka

We had the opportunity to speak with esteemed comic book writer Greg Rucka about his new Netflix Original adaptation of The Old Guard. We also picked his brain about his contributions to Batman. Read on!

In the last of a series of interviews we are doing here at Comic Book Movie exclusively for Netflix to support their new original film The Old Guard. Since the title was originally an Image comic book that received an adaptation (just like everything else) we managed to lock in chats with the creators of the series.

We had the pleasure of speaking with long-time comic creators Leandro Fernandez (Wolverine, Punisher MAX) and Greg Rucka (Stumptown, Lazarus) in support of the new film. When chatting with the latter we took the opportunity to ask him a bit about his extensive DC comics work.

Over the years Rucka has contributed to titles which included Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more, and you can learn all about his award-winning work in the interview below. Check out what Rucka had to say about his work on Detective Comics and if you're interested in hearing the audio component of the interview you can do so by following the podcast link at the bottom!

Joe: I know you've done a lot of work for both Marvel and DC. I'm curious how that experience helped to set up the success of The Old Guard.

Greg Rucka: I have benefitted from putting words in the mouths of almost every major pop cultural icon of the twenty-first century at this point. And one of the things that you do get when you get to play with those toys - be they Wonder Woman or Wolverine - you get some name recognition in a very small pond that these comics exist in.

The credibility and the following that I've garnered in the over twenty years of doing this - if there is a following at all - it is what's allowed me to make Lazarus with Michael Lark at Image, what allows me to do The Old Guard at Image, it's what allows me to do Black Magic with Nicola Scott.

All of these things come about because I have the experience and I can go to a creator-owned publisher and give them a body of work that and say that I have a thing that I want to do myself and the publisher is more likely to say "okay, you're a good risk!"

Joe: Do you prefer working on stories for characters that exist or do you prefer creating your own?

Greg Rucka: You know, to write the stuff that Batman says is never not going to be cool. But I can only tell the Batman stories that I'm allowed to tell and it may not be the story that I want to tell.

Threre's pleasure that comes from being able to work with partners on products that are ours top to bottom where we get to make every decision about how it's made.

Joe: I know you've won a lot of Awards, including four Eisner Awards. I was curious if there is one that has more meaning to you than the others?

Greg Rucka: One is the GLAD Award that I won in 2010 for Detective Comics. That's meaningful, and there's an Eisner Award that Michael Lark and I won for Gotham Central.

Joe: Last thing that I'd like to ask before we wrap this up - I'm curious if there is anything else you'd like to share about The Old Guard or any of your other projects?

Greg Rucka: Yeah man, look, this is an extraordinary privelege. I am so delighted that we have a movie coming out that is going to give people some joy and some respite from the world, but it's one where when all is said and done, the takeaway is actually kind of positive.

What do you think of what Greg Rucka had to say? Have you had a chance to check out his newest film, The Old Guard, on Netflix yet?

You can check out the audio component of Rucka's interview via the Podcast link below. Make sure you share your thoughts on the film with us down in the comments section!













Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.



The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix!