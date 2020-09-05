BATMAN FOREVER Star Val Kilmer Explains Why He Walked Away From Playing The Caped Crusader

Val Kilmer's stint as Batman was brief, and we've heard conflicting stories over the years about why George Clooney replaced him in Batman and Robin , but the actor has now revealed why he walked away...

Val Kilmer has a new memoir out, and the actor has been making headlines this week following a revealing new profile in The New York Times. There are a lot of interesting tidbits in there, including why he decided to walk away from the role of DC's Dark Knight after starring in Batman Forever.

Reflecting on his time on set, he recalled one day, in particular, which saw him decide to keep the Batsuit on because he knew some special guests were stopping by: Warren Buffet and his family.

However, when Kilmer met the tycoon's grandchildren, they had no interest in talking to Kilmer and instead just wanted to play with some of the movie's props and take a ride in the Batmobile. It was at this point, he claims to have realised that anyone could wear the mask and play the superhero.

"That’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batmans," he explained. "It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman."

That's pretty deep, but conflicting reports have been doing the rounds for years now about why Kilmer's run as Batman was so brief, and director Joel Schumacher revealed in 2017 that he reportedly walked away from Batman and Robin at the last-minute because he wanted to work with Marlon Brando on Island of Doctor Moreau.

What did you guys think about his time as the Caped Crusader?