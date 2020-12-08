BATMAN: SOUL OF THE DRAGON Animated Feature First Look And Voice Cast Revealed

Earlier this year, a rumor did the rounds online that an Elseworlds tale titled Batman: Soul of the Dragon was in development for a 2021 release which would focus on The Caped Crusader teaming up with Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva, and Richard Dragon.

Now, THR has confirmed the report with a first look at the main characters and details on who'll be providing their voices.

Soul of the Dragon will feature David Giuntoli as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, Michael Jai White as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, James Hong as O-Sensei and Josh Keaton as Jeffrey Burr. The '70s-set story will see "Bruce Wayne face a deadly menace from his past, with the help of three former classmates."

Bruce Timm is executive producing, with Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen; Batman: The Killing Joke) directing and producing. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge writer Jeremy Adams penned the script.

"Batman, Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva, and Richard Dragon join forces when they come to realize that they share a common acquaintance. The Martial Arts Master that trained them has been missing for a number of years and under mysterious circumstances. When a cursed relic resurfaces, the mystery of their dead master re-opens and Batman and his former classmates must face-off in the ultimate test of their Martial Arts kills to gain control of this dangerous relic."

Batman: Soul of the Dragon is due for release early next year.