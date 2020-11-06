BATMAN: SOUL OF THE DRAGON Animated Movie Reportedly In Development For 2021 Release

A new direct-to-video "Elseworlds" animated adventure called Batman: Soul of The Dragon is rumored to be coming our way next year, and is said to feature Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva, and Richard Dragon...

As we know, there's a serious lack of Batman in Warner Bros. Animation's series of original DC movies, so fans will be happy to hear that another adventure featuring The Dark Knight will likely be coming our way next year. Joking aside, a story focusing more on the iconic DC hero's martial arts skills should please Bat-fans.

According to GWW, an Elseworlds tale titled Batman: Soul of the Dragon is currently in development for a 2021 release. The site doesn't have any info on a voice cast or creative team, but they do provide some story details.

Apparently, Soul of the Dragon will center around The Caped Crusader, Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva, and Richard Dragon, as the trio comes to realize that they share a common acquaintance. "The Martial Arts Master that trained them has been missing for a number of years and under mysterious circumstances. When a cursed relic resurfaces, the mystery of their dead master re-opens and Batman and his former classmates must face-off in the ultimate test of their Martial Arts kills to gain control of this dangerous relic."

It's speculated that the film may be primarily influenced by Dennis O’Neil's Richard Dragon: Kung-Fu Fighter series from the late '70s, as that run marked the debuts of Dragon, Bronze Tiger and Lady Shiva.

Just a rumor for now, but we'll keep you updated.