Joel Schumacher, Director Of BATMAN & ROBIN And THE LOST BOYS, Passes Away Aged 80

We have some sad news to share with you today as it's been confirmed that Joel Schumacher, the prolific director behind movies like Batman Forever and A Time to Kill , has passed away at the age of 80.

Despite being best known to most comic book fans for his work in the DC Universe, director Joel Schumacher had a pretty incredible career which saw him helm over two dozen movies. Sadly, it's been confirmed today that the filmmaker has passed away at the age of 80 after spending the past year battling cancer.

While Batman Forever and Batman & Robin immediately leap off the page while looking back at his time behind the camera, Schumacher also directed the likes of A Time to Kill, 8MM, Phone Booth, The Phantom of the Opera, Flatliners, The Lost Boys, and episodes of House of Cards.

That barely scratches the surface, of course, but the point is that there was a lot more to him than those controversial "Bat-Nipples." He served as a costume and production designer before moving into directing, and even helmed a number of music videos (including Seal's "Kiss from a Rose" which was actually featured in 1995's Batman Forever).

Many '90s kids will have grown up with Schumacher's Batman movies, and they still have plenty of fans to this day. His impact is likely to be felt on Hollywood for a very long time to come, and we'd like to send our thoughts and prayers to his family during what's sure to be a difficult time.

Feel free to share your memories of Schumacher's work in the comments section below!