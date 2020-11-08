BATMAN FOREVER Star Val Kilmer Jokes (?) About Donning His "Ol' Batsuit" For The Upcoming DC FanDome

Batman Forever star Val Kilmer was recently added as a surprise guest to the upcoming DC FanDome event, and the actor has now joked about whether that will once again entail donning the cape and cowl...

Recently, there's been a lot of chatter about a "#SchumacherCut" of Batman Forever, especially as it was confirmed that entire subplots were left on the cutting room floor way back in 1995.

While we've heard conflicting reports about whether assembling some sort of director's cut is possible (especially in the wake of filmmaker Joel Schumacher's death), fuel has been added to the fire thanks to the addition of Batman Forever star Val Kilmer to the upcoming DC FanDome event.

We have no idea what he'll be getting up to at the virtual show, though Kilmer has teased fans on social media by saying, "Friends at Warner Bros. asked if I'd like to be a part of DC FanDome and I asked if it meant putting on the ol' bat suit. They said it's optional. Hmmm."

While he obviously won't be reprising the role (instead, Michael Keaton is in talks to return as the Caped Crusader in The Flash), it definitely feels like there's a purpose to Kilmer being at DC FanDome.

What do you guys think?

