BATMAN: DEATH IN THE FAMILY Trailer Offers First Look At The Interactive Animated Adventure

In the first trailer for Batman: Death in the Family , we learn that the animated adventure from Warner Bros. Animation will give fans the chance to choose the direction the classic story plays out in...

The first trailer for Batman: Death in the Family has been released, but this is going to be a very different adventure to the ones we're used to seeing from Warner Bros. Animation. Taking a cue from Netflix's Black Mirror and Kimmy Schmidt interactive movies, you'll be given the opportunity to decide how the story plays out for the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder.

Based on the official description, it sounds like this will just be a short, so it's clearly an experiment for Warner Bros., and one we'll hopefully get to see expanded on in the not too distant future.

As you might expect, Batman: Death in the Family adapts "Batman: A Death in the Family," the 1988 landmark DC event where fans voted by telephone to determine the story's ending. The interactive Blu-ray presentation offers many different ways for viewers to tell the Batman: Death in the Family story, with numerous twists and turns in the middle, and several possible endings.

Produced, directed and written by Brandon Vietti, the movie takes place in a world where the infamous murder of Batman protégé Jason Todd will be undone, and the destinies of Batman, Robin and The Joker will play out in shocking new ways as viewers make multiple choices to control the story. And while 2010's Batman: Under the Red Hood provides a baseline, the story also branches in new directions and features several characters previously unseen in the original film.

