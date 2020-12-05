BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM And BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Writer Marty Pasko Dies Aged 65

We have some sad news to share with you here on CBM today as it's been confirmed that Marty Pasko, the writer of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman: The Animated Series , has passed away aged 65.

That's the case with any recent death, however, and it shouldn't distract from how sad this news is.

Pasko's career started with DC Comics in 1973 where he wrote "Private Life of Clark Kent," a backup story in Superman #277. He would go on to write titles like Action Comics, Justice League of America, Wonder Woman, and The Immortal Dr. Fate, and he even made the leap to Marvel for a time to pen licensed Star Trek and Gargoyles comic books.

He's most renowned for his television work, where he won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Batman: The Animated Series. He penned a total of 17 episodes, including memorable chapters like "Feat of Clay" and "The Cape and Cowl Conspiracy." Most notably, he also wrote the classic and beloved Batman: Mask of the Phantasm movie.

While his other TV credits include The Tick and The Twilight Zone, Pasko also served as a DC liaison to Warner Bros., vetting scripts from live-action shows like Birds of Prey and Smallville.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

