BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Is Getting A Tie-In Comic In April Called THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE

“There’s a stranger in town who has staked out the Batman family, who knows them very well, and is watching them from a distance with a mixture of amusement and deep hatred. That’s gonna be a challenge and concern for them at some point. The guy is so good that even though Batman and the others get glimpses of him, they have no idea who he is or what he wants, and that’s a mystery for them to solve.”

Fans of the Dark Knight will be able to return to the dark and gritty world of Paul Dini, Alan Burnett and Bruce Timm'scourtesy of a new comic book mini-series slated to hit shelves in April. As reported by EW, DC Comics will be launching a new six-issue comic series,, which will act as a tie-in to the beloved show. Dini and Burnett will be writing the digital-first series, which will be illustrated by Ty Templeton (Batman Adventures).The series is being created as part of an initiative to introduce new characters into DC Collectibles'line of toys. It highlight previously untold stories of characters that never appeared in the show's world, such as Jason Todd. Templeton will be designing these characters in Timm's iconic style.explained Dini.added Templeton.The first issue of the series will see Batman deal with a giant robot that breaks into Wayne Enterprises and steals an entire laboratory, with a secondary mystery involving Lex Luthor's return to Gotham City. Templeton and Dini also hinted at a third mystery, one for the reader regarding aDini teased:will also feature an "intense" storyline for Azrael, who comes to Gothamwill release digitally first in April before arriving on store shelves on May 6, 2020. The feature is illustrated by Dave Johnson with a variant cover by Dan Mora.