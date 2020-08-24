BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN And JUSTICE SOCIETY: WORLD WAR II Animated Features Officially On The Way

During the DC FanDome panel for Superman: Man of Tomorrow , two new DC Animated Universe movies were announced, including a two-part Batman: The Long Halloween and Justice Society: World War II ...

DC FanDome may have ended on Saturday night, but an extra panel was shared by IGN yesterday for Superman: Man of Tomorrow. We'll have a review of that animated adventure for you a little later today, but the 2021 slate of DC Animated Universe features was finally revealed during the panel.

It's already been confirmed that Batman: Soul of the Dragon is the first title coming our way next year, but that's now set to be joined by Justice Society: World War II. It seems as if the plan is to head back to the DCAU's past to explore the formation of this world's first superhero team, the Justice Society of America (interestingly, "of America" is absent in both this title and Black Adam).

After that, we can look forward to a two-part adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's critically acclaimed series, Batman: The Long Halloween. That following the Dark Knight early in his career as he attempted to track down a killer who struck only on holidays. Along the way, the hero clash with many of his most iconic villains, including The Joker, The Riddler, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy.

Both of those will be released a few months apart in the second half of 2021, so it's going to be a busy year for fans of the DC Animated Universe (all these titles sound extremely exciting).

Check out the Superman: Man of Tomorrow panel below:

