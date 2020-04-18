Poison Ivy And The Riddler Join GOD OF WAR Art Director's Gallery Of BATMAN: TAS Characters

Raf Grassetti continues to share his designs for characters from the classic Batman: The Animated Series , and Poison Ivy and The Riddler have now been added to the villainous lineup. Take a look...

Joining Joker, Harley Quinn, Two-Face, Scarecrow, Bane, Killer Croc, Penguin, Clayface, Man-Bat, Catwoman, Phantasm, Mr. Freeze and The Ventriloquist, we have one of The Dark Knight's most well-known foes, The Riddler, and seductive femme fatale Poison Ivy.

Ivy has made it to the small screen in both live-action and animated form, but the only movie version we've seen was Uma Thurman's much-maligned take in Batman and Robin, so it's fair to say the character is due another go on the big screen. Many would feel that Jim Carey's interpretation of The Riddler in Batman Forever was more successful, but fans are looking forward to what will hopefully be a more serious and chilling portrayal of Edward Nashton in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Batman: The Animated Series is an American superhero animated television series based on the DC Comics superhero Batman. Developed by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Mitch Brian, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, it originally aired on Fox Kids from September 5, 1992, to September 15, 1995, with a total of 85 episodes. For the final fifteen episodes, the series was given the on-screen title The Adventures of Batman & Robin, which was also used for reruns of earlier episodes. The series became the first in the continuity of the shared DC animated universe; spawning further animated TV series, feature films, comic books and video games with most of the same creative talent.

Grassetti has decided to focus on the villains first, but he assures us that there's "just a couple more" to go before he starts on the heroes.