BATMAN: WB Games Seemingly Teases "Court Of Owls" Reveal For Tomorrow With Cryptic Video

Warner Bros. Games has once again sent speculation into overdrive with a cryptic video shared to social media, seemingly confirming that the Court of Owls will factor into the next Batman adventure...

WB Games Montreal has shared a new tease for what's widely believed to be a new Batman video game via a new "r3dakt3d" Twitter account, and it looks like some kind of announcement might be coming our way tomorrow.

The brief video features computer interface with intermittent background images showing three different crests or logos, one of which certainly appears to be an owl.

The villainous Court of Owls have been rumored to factor into the new Batman game, unofficially known as Gotham Knights, for quite a while now, and WB Games has previously teased the ancient organization with a t-shirt and a series of logos that began to fill out a wider image.

This latest teaser led fans to a website called r3dakt3d.com, which currently features the words, "We have be3n expecting you 8/18", followed by a 24-hour countdown timer.

Chances are the full trailer won't be unveiled until DC FanDome this weekend, but we can probably expect more teases in the meantime. There's definitely something lined up for tomorrow!