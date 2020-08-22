GOTHAM KNIGHTS Official Gameplay Walkthrough & Screenshots Formally Welcome You Into The Knight

Following that awesome trailer reveal, Warner Bros. Games Montreal has shared the first official gameplay walkthrough as well as a number of cool screenshots spotlighting the heroes of Gotham Knights !

Along with the epic trailer reveal, Warner Bros. Games Montreal has shared an official gameplay walkthrough from Gotham Knights, showcasing nearly eight minutes of action-packed footage featuring some of Batman's fiercest allies taking centerstage.

We also have four stunning screenshots, offering likely the best look yet at the revamped character designs that will be featured most prominently throughout the game, which is due out in stores sometime in 2021.



















Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin - to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos.



Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.