GOTHAM KNIGHTS Trailer Puts Players In Control Of The Bat Family In The Wake Of BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT

Gotham Knights has been confirmed as the next game from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, but you won't be battling the Court of Owls as the Dark Knight; instead, you take control of his famous sidekicks...

Gotham Knights is the new video game announced by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and it looks like a fun ride! The trailer was shared during DC FanDome a few moments ago, and it picks up with Gotham City in the wake of the Caped Crusader's death in Batman: Arkham Knight.

As a result, we'll be taking control of members of the Bat Family: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and perhaps most intriguingly, Red Hood. Having tried out most of those in DLC for previous instalments of the Arkham series, that promises to be a lot of fun, and what we see in the trailer is truly badass.

A lot of gamers were hoping for a new Batman title, and while the Dark Knight isn't the lead, this is surely the next best thing. There are plenty of familiar villainous faces, too, though an appearance from the Court of Owls confirms recent theories and points to them having a key role.

"Batman is dead," reads the synopsis. "It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin - to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos."

Check out the awesome trailer for the game below:

