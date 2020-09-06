New BATMAN Video Game Reveal Is Reportedly Imminent And Could Be Released Very Soon

It's been five years since Batman: Arkham Knight was released, and a new report claims that not only is the next chapter going to be revealed soon, but it could be in stores long before we expected...

Rocksteady's "Arkham" series of Batman games were awesome, and fans agree that it's been way too long since we've been able to take control of the Dark Knight on consoles. There have been rumours about another instalment for years now, but they've never come to fruition, and countless leaks have been proven false.

Last September, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment seemingly started teasing another Batman title, but we've heard nothing since, and it was widely assumed that it didn't really mean much.

Now, according to a report from Game Reactor, the original plan was to continue teasing this new Batman game right up until the now cancelled E3 event. COVID-19 changed everything, but the site claims that a reveal is still coming over the summer at some point.

That's exciting, but even more thrilling is the fact that it could be released, "sooner than you may think." They don't share any details beyond that, though there is speculation online that this is going to be a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

We'll have to wait and see for now, but what's going to be interesting is whether it's a reboot or some sort of sequel to the surprising events of Batman: Arkham Knight (which boasted quite the cliffhanger).