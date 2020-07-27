BATMAN BEGINS Writer David S. Goyer Debunks A Big Ra's Ah Ghul Lazarus Pit Fan Theory

For years, fans have wondered whether there was any meaning behind Ra's al Ghul closing his eyes moments before that train crashed in Batman Begins , but writer David S. Goyer has cleared things up...

Released way back in 2005, Batman Begins is still talked about today, and while it wasn't the best instalment of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, it certainly served as a strong opening chapter. Taking a deep dive into Bruce Wayne's origin story, the Caped Crusader battled Ra's al Ghul and ultimately let him die when that train crashed at the end of the movie.

That was divisive for many fans, but one theory that has persisted is that when the villain closed his eyes, he somehow knew he would ultimately survive by being resurrected via a Lazarus Pit.

Well, Batman Begins writer David S. Goyer weighed in on that during an interview with Collider, and said: "I think you’re reading far too much into it. Certainly there was never any discussion that Chris or I had about that." He then explained that the approach they took to this version of Batman ultimately meant that utilising a Lazarus Pit just wouldn't fit in the world they created.

"But if you think about it, it was a fairly realistic approach," he continued. "I think if you introduce something like the Lazarus Pit into that (I’m not saying you couldn’t tell a cool story with the Lazarus Pit; I think you could), I just don’t think that the Lazarus Pit would’ve gelled with that approach."

That does make sense, and if Ra's was going to return, it would have been in The Dark Knight Rises when Talia al Ghul teamed up with Bane to bring Batman and Gotham City to its knees.

What are your thoughts on this fan theory?