Celebrate BATMAN DAY With This Look At 10 Amazing Times The Dark Knight Kicked Superman's Ass

Are you're no doubt well-aware, today is "Batman Day," and while celebrations are somewhat muted thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we certainly haven't forgotten the Dark Knight!

Something that has become a staple of the hero's adventures are his frequent interactions with the equally iconic Superman. Looking back over the past eight decades, there’s one man (not alien), who has frequently come out on top when these two heroes have for whatever reason ended up going to war with one another. We are, of course, talking about the Goddamn Batman!

At this point, kicking Superman’s ass might as well just be one of Batman’s hobbies, but what are the very best examples of those? That's exactly what you'll find in this celebratory feature.

10. "Tower Of Babel"