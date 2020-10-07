EDITORIAL: Is BATMAN BEYOND: RETURN OF THE JOKER The Best DC Animated Movie Ever?

DC is known for its captivating animated movies. Obviously, some are better than others, but the one that really comes to mind is Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. How does it stack up against the rest?

When you think of DC animated movies, the first few that probably come to mind are Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox or Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. However, it's Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker that surges through my mind when it comes to DC animated films.

To start things off, Return of the Joker is the film adaptation to the Batman Beyond TV show. It's where Batman is long retired, and mentors a kid named Terry McGinnis taking over the mantle of the Dark Knight. So since it takes place in the future (2039 to be exact), he has new villains and new challenges to handle.

Although in this movie, an old "friend" seemingly comes back, and that's none other than the Clown Prince of Crime. What makes this movie so intriguing is the mystery behind it. The Joker is supposed to be dead, and even if he wasn't, he would be at least as old as Bruce. However here, he's young, spry, and ready to cause havoc again.

That scene right above expresses just how amazing the drama and suspense this film has to offer. Return of the Joker has top-notch writing all around, with a stellar voice cast to go along with it. Also, when it calls for it, the film can be pretty funny as well. It captures all the good parts of the Batman Beyond TV show and expands on it in a cinematic way.

Now compared to other DC animated movies, it's safe to say it's easily one of the best out there. Without a doubt, it's in the top three. Heck, it's arguably sitting comfortably at the throne for the number one spot. Which says a lot, since this came out all the way back in 2000.

Overall, if you haven't seen this yet, find a time to do it. Return of the Joker is an action-packed mystery with everything you loved about the Batman Beyond series. Mark Hamill gives some of his best work as The Joker here, along with Kevin Conroy and Will Friedle (Terry). Let's just hope Batman Beyond makes its return in some shape or form in the future.