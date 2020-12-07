JOKER: Amazing Behind The Scenes Photo Shows Joaquin Phoenix Dancing Down Those Now Iconic Steps

Joker director Todd Phillips has shared a new behind the scenes photo from the R-Rated DC Comics adaptation featuring an awesome shot of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime dancing down those steps...

Despite a lot of controversy ahead of its release, Joker ended up being a critical and commercial hit which has led to a very real hope that some sort of sequel will follow. It's certainly possible, and director Todd Phillips could definitely put a unique spin on the Batman versus Joker dynamic.

Talking of the filmmaker, he's now shared a very cool behind the scenes shot from the R-Rated DC Comics adaptation of Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix dancing down those now iconic steps.

They're located in The Bronx and have since become something of a tourist destination for fans of Joker; that's led to a lot of backlash from local residents, of course, and some people looking for photo opportunities for their Instagram accounts have ended up being pelted with eggs!

It's fair to say that this sequence has become one of the most memorable Joker moments to ever grace the big screen, and Phoenix's performance earned him a well-deserved series of award wins. The movie wasn't overly comic accurate, of course, but that ultimately didn't really matter.

Check out the behind the scenes photo below:

