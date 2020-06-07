JOKER Concept Art Takes Us Into The R-Rated World Of The Clown Prince Of Crime

Concept artist Hugh Sicotte has shared some of his work from Joker , and these pieces take us into the Clown Prince of Crime's twisted world in Gotham City, including a number of key moments from the movie.

Joker definitely generated its fair share of controversy, but the movie was a critical and commercial hit, and there have been rumblings about some sort of sequel ever since it arrived in theaters.

Now, thanks to concept artist Hugh Sicotte, we have a first look at some of his work from the R-Rated DC Comics adaptation. As you can see, it features a number of pivotal moments which did make it to screen, along with a couple of alternate takes on the Clown Prince of Crime's final moments as "Joker" after the police car he was being transported in crashed.

We also get a behind the scenes look at the creation of the villain's followers and the set of Franklin Murray's talk show (which featured an incredible, tense exchange between him and Joker).

It's hard to say what direction a Joker sequel would actually head in, though it would make sense for him to escape from captivity and cross paths with an older Bruce Wayne who has become a realistic, very different version of Batman than the one we're used to seeing in the comic books.

Check out the concept art below, and take a look at more artwork at Hugh Sicotte's website:

