JOKER Director Todd Phillips Shares More Amazing Behind The Scenes Stills From The DC Comics Movie

Since its release last October, Joker director Todd Phillips has shared a lot of great behind the scenes images from his R-Rated DC Comics adaptation, and he's now back with even more of them...

Joker was released last October to positive reviews and a record-breaking box office haul. Fans remain keen to see Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime return in some way, though there's been no word on whether that's something we can expect to actually see become a reality.

After all, while it's fun to imagine this version of Joker battling a reinvented Batman, that's not necessarily the story the director Todd Phillips set out to tell with his grounded origin story.

He has, however, shared even more behind the scenes photos from Joker, this time showing the iconic comic book villain appearing on the Franklin Murray Show before he guns down the host. One of the movie's darkest moments, Murray getting what he "f***ing deserved" is hard to forget.

There are also more shots of Arthur Fleck dancing down those now iconic steps in the Bronx.

Check out the new images in the Instagram posts below:

