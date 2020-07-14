JOKER Is Currently The Most Popular Movie Streaming On HBO Max

COVID-19 sucks for everyone...except streaming services! The likes of Netflix and Disney+ have reported record numbers of subscribers, and HBO Max appears to have also got off to a good start. It helps that there are no new movies in theaters, of course, and Warner Bros.' massive library of content - including a long list of DC titles - is a big draw.
A new study shared by Reelgood takes a closer look at what's popular on HBO Max right now, and 2019's Joker isn't only the most popular comic book movie, but the most popular movie, period.
Ad Astra is in second place, while Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone takes third. Joker reportedly holds a 7.3% share of all movie streams on HBO Max, and that's an undeniably impressive feat.
As for television, Rick & Morty takes the top spot, with Game of Thrones and Friends close behind.
Joker exceeded expectations massively when it was released in theaters last year, earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and earning a long list of award nominations and wins. Speculation about a sequel remains a big talking point for fans, and between that and these HBO Max numbers, it has to be something Warner Bros. is seriously considering.
What do you guys think?
