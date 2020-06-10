JOKER Producer Michael E. Uslan Believes MR. FREEZE Would Make For A Compelling Movie

Joker was a box office hit, and producer Michael E. Uslan has opened up about which other Batman villains he believes would be ripe for a big screen adaptation, and Mr. Freeze is at the top of his list.

Joker was a bigger hit than anyone ever expected, grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and earning serious awards attention. Now, producer Michael E. Uslan has shared his idea for another villain-led movie starring another of Batman's greatest enemies from the comic books.

Talking during a virtual appearance at Wizard World's "Batman to Joker" panel, Uslan singled out Mr. Freeze as a character he believes could work on the big screen.

"One of my favorite episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, which I love, absolutely love, dealt with Mr. Freeze and the loss of his wife," he explained. "The empathy, the emotions that that created, I could see [making a movie]." There's definitely potential there, though some fans might argue that Mr. Freeze would be better off battling the Dark Knight in a movie.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Mr. Freeze's origin story was explored in great detail, while he would later star in direct-to-video movie spinoff, Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

As well as producing Joker, Uslan also produced Tim Burton's Batman movies and will serve as an executive producer on Matt Reeves' The Batman (which has been pushed back to 2022).

