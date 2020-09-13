RUMOR MILL: Joaquin Phoenix Lined Up To Return As The Clown Prince Of Crime In Two JOKER Sequels

The fact this comes from a British tabloid definitely means you should take it with a pinch of salt, but rumor has it that Joaquin Phoenix has been offered a big money deal to return for TWO Joker sequels!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

British tabloid The Mirror has run a story claiming that Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has been offered a whopping $50 million by Warner Bros. to return as the Harlequin of Hate in two sequels.

Despite 2019's Joker being envisioned as a standalone story, the door was left open to a sequel, and the unexpected critical and commercial success of the film - it grossed over $1 billion worldwide and received countless award nominations and wins - opened the door to some sort of continuation.

It's claimed Phoenix is open to the idea of continuing the story, and that, "They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms - and the biggest payday of his career by far."

Phoenix doesn't seem like an actor who cares much about his paycheck, but it's going to be hard to turn down $50 million, and surely even harder to pass up the chance of potentially winning another Academy Award. He's also praised director Todd Phillips and the relationship they formed on set.

