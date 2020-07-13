RIVERDALE Stars Put Their Names Forward To Play The DCEU's BATMAN BEYOND And NIGHTWING

Rumour has it that Warner Bros. is developing a Batman Beyond movie, while a Nightwing project remains in development. Now, a couple of Riverdale stars have put themselves forward for both characters...

Michael Keaton's planned return as Bruce Wayne in The Flash has resulted in rumours about a Batman Beyond movie, and while it was initially claimed that Batgirl would be the DC Extended Universe "Batman Beyond," those claims were quickly debunked.

Now, while we wait with bated breath for confirmation that Keaton is indeed coming back as Batman, one Riverdale star is eyeing up the role of Terry McGinnis. He's the Batman the older Bruce trains in a future Gotham City, and The CW show's former Reggie Mantle, Ross Butler, clearly feels he would be a good choice to bring the hero to the big screen.

Mantle's name is one that's actually been put forward by fans for a while now, and it doesn't seem unfair to say that he would be a solid choice to play the DCEU's new Batman if that's the direction Warner Bros. has decided to take the Caped Crusader in for this shared world.

Interestingly, this Tweet led to fellow Riverdale alum Rob Raco suggesting that he could play Nightwing.

A movie starring that character has been in the works for years now, and even found a director in The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay. Unfortunately, it's been a long time since we've had any updates on that front, and it now appears to be another Warner Bros. DC Comics movie that's stalled as they continue taking the DCEU in very different directions.

What are your thoughts on these possible castings?

