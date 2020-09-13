RUMOR MILL: HBO Max May Be Interested In Bringing Ben Affleck Back As BATMAN After JUSTICE LEAGUE

Justice League: The Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max in 2021, and if a new rumor is to be believed, then the streamer might want Ben Affleck to return as Batman for some sort of continuation of his story!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

This is one very hard to believe rumor, but if there's so much as a single grain of truth to it, it may be time to start getting excited! GWW has shared some solid scoops in the past, but one of their contributors now states that should Justice League: The Snyder Cut succeed, then it may be down to Ben Affleck to decide whether he wishes to return to the role of Batman.

Unfortunately, this seems unlikely for a surprisingly long list of reasons!

It seemingly took a lot to convince Affleck to return as Batman for The Flash, and it's widely believed that the supporting role he plays there will be used as a way of ending his tenure as the hero.

Having HBO Max serve as the home of both this potential Batman series set in the "SnyderVerse" and Matt Reeves' The Batman spinoff may also confused subscribers, though comments made during DC FanDome last month did suggest that multiple versions of the same character will now be allowed to exist at the same time.

The legitimacy of this rumor is unclear, but it's undeniably interesting to ponder what could happen if Affleck were to stick around to play another version of Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

Click HERE for more Batman news from CBM!

