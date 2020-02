Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His Real Reasons For Leaving The Role Of BATMAN Behind

Ben Affleck has opened up about his decision to leave the role of Bruce Wayne behind in a new interview with The New York Times, and while it sounds like the pressures of filmingand the backlash the movie received did play a big part, he also had a far more serious reason for passing on directing and starring inDuring the interview, Affleck speaks candidly about his struggles with alcoholism when his marriage to Jennifer Garner ended, and his attempts to get sober and get his career back on track after. As we know, the actor had signed on to helm the solofilm and reprise the role of The Dark Knight, but after showing the script to a friend he received a big wake-up call.Affleck recalled.Hearing something like that would be enough to make anyone stop and take stock of their career (and life), and it's hardy surprising that Affleck ultimately stepped away from the project and the character.Matt Reeves' film will utilize an all-new script, so we may never find out what Affleck's version ofwould have been like. Perhaps he'll spill a few details once the movie is released and he feels more comfortable discussing his take. In the meantime, we wish him the best as he endeavors to overcome his problems and rejuvenate his career.Be sure to check out the interview in full here , and let us know what you think in the comments.