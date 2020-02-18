Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His Real Reasons For Leaving The Role Of BATMAN Behind
Ben Affleck has opened up about his decision to leave the role of Bruce Wayne behind in a new interview with The New York Times, and while it sounds like the pressures of filming Justice League and the backlash the movie received did play a big part, he also had a far more serious reason for passing on directing and starring in The Batman.
While doing press for Justice League, Ben Affleck claimed he would return to play Batman again in a new solo outing for the character. Of course, that didn't happen, and the actor has now revealed why...
During the interview, Affleck speaks candidly about his struggles with alcoholism when his marriage to Jennifer Garner ended, and his attempts to get sober and get his career back on track after Justice League. As we know, the actor had signed on to helm the solo Batman film and reprise the role of The Dark Knight, but after showing the script to a friend he received a big wake-up call.
“I showed somebody The Batman script,” Affleck recalled. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went though again.”
Hearing something like that would be enough to make anyone stop and take stock of their career (and life), and it's hardy surprising that Affleck ultimately stepped away from the project and the character.
Matt Reeves' film will utilize an all-new script, so we may never find out what Affleck's version of The Batman would have been like. Perhaps he'll spill a few details once the movie is released and he feels more comfortable discussing his take. In the meantime, we wish him the best as he endeavors to overcome his problems and rejuvenate his career.
Be sure to check out the interview in full here, and let us know what you think in the comments.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]