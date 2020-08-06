THE BATMAN: 10 Batman Vs. The Joker Storylines Which Could Be Adapted For Matt Reeves' Sequel

The Batman will pit Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight against some of the hero's greatest foes, but if we get to see a new version of The Joker in the sequel, these are the stories which should be adapted...

The Batman is set to feature villains like The Penguin and The Riddler, and as exciting as it is to think that we're finally getting new takes on those characters, many fans remain anxious to see Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader take on The Joker. After all, the last time we saw that was 2008 as what happened in Suicide Squad back in 2016 arguably doesn't count! While there's been absolutely no word on plans for a sequel, Matt Reeves has indicated that he's planning a trilogy, and it's hard to believe the Clown Prince of Crime won't somehow factor into that. With that in mind, we've been thinking about the stores featuring Batman vs. The Joker which we'd like to see. We're not suggesting literal adaptations, but there's a lot here which would work, so we delve into specific storylines, moments, and battles we believe could be adapted in The Batman 2. There are definitely some surprises here, so click on the "Next" button below to check them out!

10. "Under The Hood" "Under the Hood" told the story of Jason Todd’s return to Gotham City as a murderous vigilante. He had been believed dead after being murdered by The Joker, but took on the identity originally held by the Clown Prince of Crime to get revenge on both him and his former mentor. This story revolved mostly around the relationship between Batman and his former Robin, with The Joker more on the periphery, but that wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. Fans have been crying out for this for years, and Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves would be smart to make it happen. Perhaps it could be revealed that Robin helped Batman during the first year of his career (seeing as The Batman takes place during the second) before being killed by The Joker? Failing that, this is a storyline which could be adapted in a third or fourth movie starring the Caped Crusader.



9. "Five Way Revenge" "Five Way Revenge" came at a time when Batman comics desperately needed to move away from the campy tone established by the 1960s TV series. The story revolved around The Joker’s attempt to take out five henchman who had displeased him in various ways, leaving the Dark Knight with no other choice than to protect those he would normally beat and put behind bars. As well as showing The Joker’s disregard for those in his employ, this story increased the complexity of Batman and The Joker’s relationship. After ambushing a tired and weakened Batman, the villain decided that his victory was a case of luck rather than being the better man, so he chose to leave his foe alive. Elements of all of this in a movie would work nicely down the line. It's an admittedly obscure tale, but one Reeves could flesh out in a multitude of satisfying ways.



8. The Long Halloween A truly epic tale, The Long Halloween featured The Joker in a fairly minor, but still pivotal role. The story revolved around a year-long mystery as Batman took on almost all of his iconic foes while simultaneously trying to take down a mysterious murderer known only as "The Holiday Killer." Furious at being outshone by him, the Clown Prince of Crime took to the skies on New Year’s Eve in a bid to spread a poison gas across Gotham. An epic battle ensued which saw Batman battle his foe for control of the plane, at one point getting his cape caught in the propeller. He eventually took The Joker down, and with rumblings that this storyline could be adapted in Matt Reeves' The Batman, we'd definitely like to see this subplot adapted in a future movie.



7. Death Of The Family When The Joker escapes captivity, he leaves something behind; his face! Months later, the villain resurfaces and steals it back, spending this arc with the decomposing skin strapped to his face with a belt and fishing hooks. Things get even more twisted than that though when he starts targeting each of Batman’s closest allies, and this is begging for a big screen adaptation. It’s revealed that Bruce has always suspected that The Joker knows his secret identity after he found a playing card left for him in the Batcave, while he also admits to visiting The Joker in Arkham Asylum (out of costume) to see if the villain would acknowledge him. Batman even claims to know his foe's real name, leading to him jumping from a cliff before he can say it. This storyline really deepened the Dark Knight's relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime, and could be the best possible way to reintroduce the character in an original and memorable way.



6. "The Man Who Killed Batman" This is a story which hails from the massively popular Batman: The Animated Series rather than a comic book, but seeing elements of this classic tale in a movie would be no bad thing. The unique episode focused on a hapless gangster known as Sid the Squid, a criminal who it appears succeeded in killing Batman. This obviously brings him in contact with many grateful bad guys, but The Joker is less pleased about this nobody doing what he never could. Incensed by both that and the loss of his enemy, he looks to take out Sid, but is stopped at the last minute by a very much alive Batman. There’s obviously not enough here for an entire movie, but there’s no denying that elements of this could work brilliantly as a subplot or side story.



5. "The Man Who Laughs" Ed Brubaker and Doug Mahnke's "The Man Who Laughs" serves as a modern retelling of the Clown Prince of Crime's origin story, and serves as a loose sequel to "Batman: Year One." That alone could make it an ideal follow-up to The Batman, and while we got an origin for this villain in Joker, a comic accurate take which incorporates the Red Hood and ACE Chemicals would definitely be appreciated by fans. Batman could even spend most of the movie battling Red Hood before this transformation takes place and he's introduced to his most twisted foe. "The Man Who Laughs" offered an in-depth, layered take on The Joker, and that's definitely something which could help differentiate this version from the many great ones we've seen before.



4. The Killing Joke Arguably the most well-known and iconic Batman/Joker story of all-time, The Killing Joke is just begging to be adapted. While The Joker’s treatment of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl has always been mired in controversy (he shoots her, then proceeds to take nude photos of her to taunt her father with), that would need to be included here in some form, and hopefully in a better way. Regardless, after attempting to mentally break Jim Gordon, an epic showdown with Batman ensues, but ends in a surprising way. The two share a laugh as they wait for the police to arrive, but there are those who speculate that the sudden end of The Joker’s laughter is because Batman kills him. There's nothing to say that this would have to be a 100% faithful adaptation, of course, but Reeves would definitely be wise to lift elements from this in order to make a clash between the two truly memorable.



3. "Endgame" A follow-up of sorts to "Death of the Family," this story saw The Joker return to Gotham City more powerful than ever, poisoning the entire city with a formula which drives them insane. The only way to cure them is for Batman to extract a mysterious chemical from The Joker’s spine, but there are hints along the way that the villain is actually hundreds of years old and possibly some sort of immortal who has been causing chaos in the city for centuries. Crazy, right? That is later debunked when it’s revealed that he found a chemical which healed his face and gave him enhanced strength, and after a battle which sees both Batman and The Joker left bloodied and maimed, they’re buried underground. Needless to say, this has all the makings of an epic movie, and could be a great way to reinvent the Clown Prince of Crime for a new story.



2. The Dark Knight Returns Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice obviously paid homage to The Dark Knight Returns in a lot of ways, but The Joker was obviously nowhere to be seen, and the villain's role in that famed Frank Miller story could very easily be used to influence a possible sequel to The Batman. Faking a recovery after years of being institutionalised, The Joker ends up poisoning an entire TV studio during an interview, and soon finds himself on a collision course with Batman as a result. However, the aged Batman in this story is in no mood to play games with his old foe, blinding him with a Batarang to the eye and breaking his neck after a vicious beating in a Tunnel of Love. Unable to kill his paralysed enemy, The Joker laughs as he finishes the job, framing Batman for his murder in the process. Is this too dark for Reeves? Perhaps, but the villain could always fake his death!

