THE BATMAN: A New Look At Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader Has Leaked Online

Some low-res artwork from The Batman has leaked online ahead of DC FanDome later today, and it offers a broody look at Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight suited up and ready for action. Check it out...

The final movie panel during DC FanDome today is for The Batman, so it's hard to imagine Warner Bros. not pulling out all the stops for that. Many fans are convinced we'll get a teaser trailer of some sort, and with so much of the DC Comics adaptation shot before COVID-19 halted work, that's definitely possible.

Regardless, a new look at Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight has found its way online today and, as you can see below, it's a piece of artwork from merchandise set to go on sale during DC FanDome.

It's not the most exciting sweater, but that shot of the character is awesome, and it's clear the red colour scheme teased by the Batman reveal video and recent logo/poster is going to factor into The Batman in a big way. Christopher Nolan used a lot of blues in The Dark Knight Trilogy, so this is obviously going to make for a very interesting contrast in terms of the movie's visuals.

There's a lot from The Batman Warner Bros. could choose to share during this virtual event today, but even a Catwoman reveal of some sort would be welcomed at this point. We'll have to wait and see.

Check out the leaked artwork below:

