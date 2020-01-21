THE BATMAN Actress Zoe Kravitz On The Contrasting And Complementing Dynamic Between The Bat And The Cat

The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz touched on what has her excited to portray Selina Kyle in the upcoming DC superhero film.



"I was never into a lot of comic books but that world was always really intriguing to me. I think Catwoman/Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity and I'm excited to dive into that."



With a large ensemble cast comprising Reeves' Batman reboot, it's unclear how much of the focus will be on the relationship between Batman and Catwoman, but Kravitz is actually more interested in exploring the contrasting nature of what the characters represent in literature/comics as opposed to Bruce and Selina's romantic tension.



"Femininity means power and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something I think is really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, slightly more complicated. And softer too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle, and still be very powerful and so very dangerous."



With filming underway in the U.K and a release date of June 25, 2021, how soon do you think it will be before we receive an official look at Pattinson in the Batsuit?



Image banner by @Morphy_me]

10.) The Suit of Sorrows

Debuting in 2008, in Detective Comics” #838 in 2008 from Paul Dini and Ryan Benjamin, this costume originates as a gift from Tahlia al Ghul to combat her father. Initially skeptical, the Dark Knight dons the armor only to discover that it makes him stronger and faster. The catch? The costume has mystical properties stemming from its creation during the Crusades in 1190. In addition to giving Batman greater physical prowess, it also made him much more violent.



Realizing this, Batman eventually stopped wearing the armor, stowing it in the Batcave for emergency use only. It would eventually be stolen by the Order of Purity and given to a new Azrael. After the events of the New 52, the Suit of Sorrows was retconned to become a tech-based suit with an artificial intelligence that acted as a "second brain".

9.) Batman Beyond suit

Created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett in 1999 for the (ahead-of-its-time) Batman Beyond animated series, the Dark Knight went full tech with a costume that augmented his strength, gave him rocket-propelled flight and even invisibility. The side effect was that the suit placed an incredible strain on an aging Bruce Wayne's heart, causing him to shut down the Batcave and admit defeat in his war to end crime in Gotham City. There were a million little hearts broken back in '99 when Kevin Conroy delivered the line, "Never again."



However, a teenage Terry McGinnis would stumble upon Bruce's most closely guarded secret and convince him to train him to continue on Batman's legacy. Over the years, the costume has made several appearances in DC Comic titles and crossovers and is now considered canon.

8.) Court of Owls - Thrasher Batsuit

The 2012 Court of Owls series from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo saw Batman battered and nearly broken by a mysterious secret organization that claimed to have controlled Gotham from the shadows ever since its founding. Things get especially weird when the shadow organization reveals their use of undead ninjas that are kept cryogenically frozen until given a target to assassinate.



7.) Project Batman - Commissioner Gordon's Superheavy Suit

Following the events of the 2014 six-issue story arc Joker: Endgame, Gotham is left without a Batman. That's when Powers International (an outrider of Derek Powers of Batman Beyond fame) and the Gotham City Police Department began their Project Batman program and placed Jams Gordon inside a two-layer Batman costume.



The first layer is a fiber-reinforced undersuit made of experimental components while the outer layer is a mechanical exo-suit armed with night vision, thermal imagining, rocket-propelled gliding, armor-piercing cannons, a variety of gas-based nonlethal projectiles and a lizard-like camouflage mode. Gordon referred to his exo-suit as "Rookie" but comic book fans took to calling it the "Bat-Bunny" due to its rabbit-like antennas.

6.) DC One Million Batsuit

Debuting in 1998's JLA #23, the issue features a Batman from the 853rd Century who was born on Pluto and rose up to overthrow a Joker-like tyrant cruelly enslaving the planet's populace with the threat of a "Laughing Virus".



5.) Superman Unchained's Stealth Suit

In the 2013's Superman Unchained limited series from Scott Snyder and Jim Lee, Bruce develops a suit that would allow him to go toe-to-toe with Superman should he ever go rogue.



However, instead of the usual tactic of designing a Batsuit that would be a physical match for the Man of Steel, Batman designs a costume that would let him hide from Supes - no matter what tactics or abilities Superman uses, the costume automatically reacts and adjusts.



There are few things scarier in the DC Comics Universe than a Batman that you can't see. The suit seemed specifically designed for all those fanboys who said Superman would just use his Heat Vision no Batman before he ever got close with any kryptonite.

4) Dark Knight Returns/ Batman v Superman Armor

One of the most iconic armored Batsuits, the armor is worn by Batman in Frank Miller's 1986 The Dark Knight Returns graphic novel served as the inspiration for the armor created by Bruce Wayne in Zack Snyder's 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.



3.) The Justice Buster aka Fenrir

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's run on Batman saw a number of different Bat armors and costumes deployed by an unwavering Caped Crusader. One of the most powerful armors worn by The Dark Knight was in 2014's Batman: Endgame, which saw Bruce don the Justice Buster aka Fenrir.



Who else but Batman would be prepared to take on and defeat the Justice League when they're turned against Batman by the Joker and his Joker Venom.



Its built-in functions allows Batman to dehydrate Aquaman, catch The Flash in a frictionless foam (the built-in Batcomputer maps Flash's movements before he gets up to full speed), take out Cyborg with an EMP tree, a "citrine neurolizer" for Green Lantern (it's never explained what this actually is) and gauntlets that emit microscopic Red Suns with every punch thrown at Superman.



As for Wonder Woman, the only League member with no real weakness, the suit deploys a magical artifact called the Bind of Veils, which tricks Wonder Woman into believing she's one their fight before a punch is ever thrown. Against other foes, the Justice Buster might not prove as useful, then again, someone as resourceful as The Dark Knight would probably just deploy its many functions in unorthodox manners and still come out victorious.

2.) Batman and Robin Hellbat Armor

In 2014's Batman and Robin #33 from Peter J.Tomasi and Patrick Gleason, Batman must shake off his fellow Justice League members trying to stop him from embarking on a suicide mission to Apokolips to recover the dead body of his son, Damien. What sets this particular Batsuit apart from other renditions is the fact that it was made by his fellow Justice Leaguers instead of the Dark Knight himself.



The armor was hardened at the heart of a dying star by Superman, forged in Olympus by Wonder Woman, designed with impeccable technical precision by Cyborg and tempered at unimaginable depths by Aquaman and in the Speed Force by The Flash. It also has a chaos shard in its chest that allows the suit to absorb energy blasts (even Darkseid's omega beam) and redirect it at Batman's attacker. While wearing the armor, Batman is strong enough to knockout Kalibak with one punch. For added style effect, the nano kinetic armor assembles on Batman like a swarm of bats by saying the keyword to a built-in A.I. computer.



