THE BATMAN (And THE SUICIDE SQUAD) Footage Expected To Be Shown During DC FanDome Event Next Weekend

A new report indicates that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson will share footage from The Batman at DC FanDome next Saturday, while James Gunn drops some big hints about his plans for The Suicide Squad !

The DC FanDome schedule has generated a lot of headlines over the last 24 hours, and fans are speculating wildly about what they can expect from the virtual comic convention.

The Wrap, however, has dropped a scoop confirming that "[Matt] Reeves joins host Aisha Tyler to talk [The Batman] up and treat fans to some new footage." As the site notes, 7 weeks of filming concluded before the production shut down, and though there's another 11 to go, there's plenty Warner Bros. could share with fans.

James Gunn is also teasing fans on Twitter, promises "a glimpse" of The Suicide Squad on August 22 before later confirming that we will finally find out who is playing who during the DC FanDome panel.

A sizzle reel or teaser trailer is surely possible, but it could be that Warner Bros. decides that confiming each member of Task Force X is enough to get fans excited for the time being!

