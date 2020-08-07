THE BATMAN Cinematographer Greig Fraser On How This Movie Differs To THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY

The Batman is going to need to do a lot to top The Dark Knight Trilogy , and cinematographer Greig Fraser has now shared his thoughts on how this version of the hero differs to previous big screen takes...

The Batman promises to deliver an entirely new take on the character, something which is helped by the fact that the story will take place in the second year of the Caped Crusader's vigilante career. An inexperienced Batman isn't something we've seen much of on screen before now, and there's a lot of excitement surrounding what Matt Reeves is planning for Bruce Wayne.

If nothing else, we can rest assured that the movie will look good because Greig Fraser (The Mandalorian) will be serving as The Batman's cinematographer.

During a recent interview with Collider, Fraser was asked how The Batman will compare visually to The Dark Knight Trilogy and the Caped Crusader Zack Snyder brought to the big screen for the first time in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He was then specifically quizzed on the dark imagery which typically surrounds the character on screen.

"There's darkness in the character for sure," he revealed. "We need to create a mood, which is obvious; it's a Batman film. So, I don't think it's going to be oppressively dark in terms of visually because we're not trying to have a competition about who can go the darkest of the darkest of the darkest. We're trying to create intrigue."

Despite similarities between The Batman and The Dark Knight Trilogy (the fact they're both grounded in reality and standalone from the wider DC Extended Universe), it's definitely sounding like Reeves has his own unique plans for the DC Comics character. That's good news, and it hopefully won't be too much longer until production is able to resume, and we get to see more from the movie.

As always, we'll keep you guys updated as that October 2021 release date nears.