THE BATMAN Cinematographer Greig Fraser Teases Matt Reeves' Plans For The DC Comics Adaptation

In a new interview, The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser drops some hints about what fans can expect, teasing that the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth will be pivotal to the film.

Collider recently caught up with acclaimed cinematographer Greig Fraser to discuss his work on The Mandalorian and The Batman and, as you might expect, there wasn't exactly a lot he could say about the latter. He did, however, point to the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth being key to Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader.

"Nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing," Fraser first responded when asked to share details on the movie. "I can tell you is what some of the actors have gone away and said. It is a character based movie about the characters, about Andy Serkis’ character and Robert Pattinson’s character. It’s a very good script, like all of Matt’s scripts it’s very good, very well thought out."

"We’re having a ball making it," he continued. "We’re going our best. It’s a lot of pressure. I don’t think Matt takes non-pressure movies. To do the American version of Let the Right One In, that’s a huge pressure. To do the Apes movies which I think a lot of people have a lot of vested interest in is a lot of pressure. So Batman is a lot of pressure. He’s gutsy, he’s a gutsy director."

Fraser went on to explain what makes Reeves such a great choice to take charge of the Dark Knight's world on the silver screen, pointing to the filmmaker's ability to create emotional stories that resonate.

"Naturally casting is a big part of it, but it’s the work of a very, very good director to have you find emotion in things that are innately unemotional," he explained. "I'm talking about animals, apes. He did a brilliant job with that. So I’m excited to be working with him currently on Batman."

The Batman is expected to resume shooting in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks, so we'll hopefully see more from the movie before too long, and the hope is that something official will be shared during DC FanDome. We'll have to wait and see on that front, of course, but it seems likely.