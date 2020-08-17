THE BATMAN Co-Writer Mattson Tomlin Says Director Matt Reeves Will "Blow Everybody Away"

Promoting his new Netflix film Project Power , writer Mattson Tomlin has shared some insight into his work on The Batman , promising DC Comics fans that Matt Reeves will "blow everybody away" next year!

Mattson Tomlin's Project Power has received mixed reviews from critics since landing on Netflix last Friday, but there's no real reason to be concerned about his work on The Batman as he did, after all, co-write that with director Matt Reeves. Their collaboration was announced late in the day, as it had previously been reported Reeves would be the film's sole screenwriter.

Asked by ComicBook.com about what DC Comics fans should expect from this collaboration, Tomlin promised that the filmmaker's vision will exceed everyone's expectations. "I owe so much [to] Matt Reeves," he exclaimed. "He has made me a better writer, pound for pound, and he is just going to blow everybody away with what he's doing."

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tomlin expressed his own love for the Dark Knight. "In the case of Batman, I love that character and lots of people love that character and it comes with a tremendous amount of weight and responsibility and expectation."

"You want to do right by people," he continued. "You want to do something new, but you also want to do something that feels like it is the thing, regardless of what it is."

Asked again about working with Reeves, Tomlin added: "Matt Reeves is brilliant. The guy is just incredible and I think that one of the things that caused me to identify with him and bond with him as an artist is the fact that he is able to tell these extremely personal stories in the canvas of large blockbusters."

Their collaboration was clearly a successful one, and it seems Reeves has a solid grasp on what makes Batman tick. Recently, there have been rumors that Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will have a schizophrenic personality with a clear divide between his two halves, but plans for The Batman are likely to become clearer once we get a first look at DC FanDome this weekend.

