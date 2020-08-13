THE BATMAN Co-Writer Mattson Tomlin Says The Film Explores Bruce Wayne's "Trauma" In "Fun & Surprising Ways"

In a new interview, The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin has shed some light on his and Matt Reeves' plans for the Dark Knight, explaining that his trauma will be addressed in "fun and surprising ways."

Had 2020 not been dominated by COVID-19, chances are the first trailer for The Batman would have been released during last month's San Diego Comic-Con ahead of its June 2021 release. Now, the movie won't be coming our way until next October, but in an interview with Den of Geek, co-writer Mattson Tomlin shed a little more light on what fans can expect.

Staring off by explaining that director Matt Reeves is a filmmaker who always asks "'what is this character's soul?," the scribe went on to drop some hints about how The Batman will explore what led to Bruce Wayne deciding to don the cape and cowl and become Gotham City's Dark Knight.

"I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he's doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways," the writer teased.

"I think that's all I can say without getting yelled at," he added.

It's certainly interesting to wonder what Tomlin is alluding to there, but the fact that Batman is walking around seemingly wearing the gun that killed his parents on his chest could be one big clue.

Either way, we're clearly getting a unique take on the Caped Crusader in The Batman next year...