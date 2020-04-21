THE BATMAN Co-Writer Says The Movie's New October Release Date "Suits The Mood"

We found out yesterday that Matt Reeves' The Batman had been pushed back by about 3 months, and the film's co-writer has now set Long Halloween speculation into overdrive with his "suits the mood" Tweet...

Rumors have been doing the rounds for a while now that the plot of The Batman would borrow heavily from Jeph Loeb's acclaimed The Long Halloween, and one of the movie's co-writers has now revived speculation.

Warner Bros. announced yesterday that the Matt Reeves-directed film will now open on October 1, 2021, moving back from its original June 2021 release date. Fans had already noted that the new date was close to Halloween (well, the same month), and Mattson Tomlin then sent out the following Tweet.

This is far from confirmation that the Dark Knight's next big screen adventure will be based on The Long Halloween, of course, but Tomlin does seem to be suggesting that his script will at least partially be influenced by Loeb's classic tale. Then again, he may simply be insinuating that the movie is going to have a dark, somber, or perhaps even scary or horror-tinged tone.

What do you guys think? Drop us a comment in the usual place. The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred..