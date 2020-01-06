THE BATMAN Concept Models Provide A More Detailed Look At The New Batmobile

Although reports indicate that production on The Batman has been given the go ahead to resume in London soon (we still don't have official word on that), it'll probably be another while before we get to see any new promotional content from the movie. While we wait, we do have something for you Batmobile fans out there.

Director Matt Reeves unveiled some official shots of The Dark Knight's iconic ride a couple of months back, but we now have a brighter, more detailed look at the overall design of the vehicle thanks to these photos shared by concept model maker Jeff Frost.





If you want to compare these images to the officially released stills, you can click through the slideshow below.



Simply click on the next button below!

The Batmobile #1

Yes, this version of the Batmobile is definitely... a car!Some fans were a little put off by this more realistic design because the past few iterations of the vehicle were so souped-up and borderline cartoonish, but, as Batman purists will no doubt be aware, The Caped Crusader has driven similarly minimalist Batmobiles in the comics many times. This particular take is reminiscent of Neal Adams' design from the '70s and '80s.