THE BATMAN Confirmed To Be A "Year Two" Story And On A Separate Earth To JUSTICE LEAGUE Characters

During the "Multiverse 101" panel, DC Films President Walter Hamada cleared up where The Batman fits into the DC Extended Universe, confirming that the franchise will be set on its own, separate world...

Following the release of those leaked images from The Batman, it seems pretty obvious that tonight's DC FanDome will include a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated 2021 release. There are a lot of reasons to be excited for that, but we now have a better idea of where the movie fits into the DCEU.

DC Films President Walter Hamada addressed what the Multiverse means for Matt Reeves' movie, explaining that the existence of that allows Warner Bros. to "tell these great stories where we can tell different stories. There's one earth where have Gal and Ezra and another where we can have 'Year Two' Batman...and then there's Joker, which isn't part of either continuity."

Let's just take a closer look at that comment a second. As well as confirming that The Batman won't be set in the same world as Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984, Hamada has also made it clear the movie will pick up with Bruce Wayne during his second year as the Dark Knight.

"Matt Reeves can continue to build out his Gotham [in The Batman]," Hamada said teasing future spinoffs and sequels. "Those are things that we can do because we don’t have to worry about how that would impact Aquaman 2 or The Flash, because it’s all just part of the Multiverse."

Honestly, this sounds like a pretty awesome approach to storytelling on Warner Bros.' part, and we now just have to hope the studio is able to pull it off. Regardless, at least we have a better idea of what's in store for The Batman, and more details will be revealed in a matter of house...