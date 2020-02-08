THE BATMAN: Dave Bautista Says He "Tried [His] Best" To Land The Role Of Bane In The Movie

Not too long ago, it looked like Dave Bautista might walk away from the MCU, but after missing out on a role in The Suicide Squad , the Guardians of the Galaxy also failed to land the role of Bane...

When Disney decided to fire Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, it looked like Dave Bautista was going to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was furious about the way the filmmaker was treated, and had he not been busy with other projects, it appeared as if Bautista would make the leap to the DC Extended Universe for The Suicide Squad.

Since then, Gunn has been re-hired, but last December, Bautista shared a photo outside the Warner Bros. studio lot with the caption, "It won't come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser."

At the time, we had no idea what he might be there for, but it appears as if he was lobbying for the role of Bane in The Batman! Asked on Twitter whether we could see him in Matt Reeves' movie as that formidable bad guy, the pro wrestler turned actor responded, "Unfortunately it's not. Tried my best."

There's no reason to believe that Bane will be in The Batman as The Riddler and The Penguin appear to be the planned lead villains. With that in mind, it probably wasn't anything personal as the studio is unlikely to have wanted to shoehorn in Bane just because Bautista wants the role.

Things could definitely change down the line, though, and there are other places Bane could appear!

