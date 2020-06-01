THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Appears To Confirm Colin Farrell's Role As The Penguin
The trades reported that Colin Farrell was in talks to play Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, in Matt Reeves' The Batman a few months back, but the director has now taken to social media to make the casting official.
Possibly prompted by today's set photos, director Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter to confirm that Colin Farrell (Daredevil, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) will be playing The Penguin in The Batman...
THE BATMAN Set Photos Seemingly Provide Our First Look At Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne
Reeves sent out a Tweet which included a GIF of the Irish actor's character from the film In Bruges, along with the caption "Wait — is that you, #Oz?"
The timing of this Tweet is interesting, as earlier today a batch of photos from the set of The Batman gave us a glimpse of a white-haired figure holding an umbrella which many fans believe to be Farrell's Penguin stunt double. It's possible that Reeves wanted to get this confirmation out there before more revealing pics inevitably find their way online.
The Batman is set to hit theaters next June, and also stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. Peter Sarsgaard is the most recent addition to the cast, but his role remains under wraps.
