THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Discusses The Creation Of The Film's Batsuit And Batmobile

The Batman director Matt Reeves has revealed that it took around a year to finalize the designs for both the new Batsuit and the Batmobile we'll see in his film when it arrives in theaters next October!

The Batsuit and Batmobile were only really glimpsed in the first trailer for The Batman, but both have impressed, and Matt Reeves's vision for them is vastly different to what's been seen on screen before now. Talking during the film's DC FanDome panel on Saturday, the filmmaker elaborated on how much work went into bringing both iconic creations to life.

"While I was writing, I actually already had a production designer on and so he would be sending -- as I'm writing scenes, I might send stuff to James, and he's like, 'Oh, well what about this for a Batcave?'" Reeves recalled, also teasing that iconic location. "And so yes, we had to build a set for it, but I think it's an incredibly original and different set. I think it's going to be really fun for the audience to discover what version of exactly this Batcave is going to be."

When it comes to the Batsuit and Batmobile, however, Reeves explained that their creation took some time, with almost a year devoted to bringing them to life as he continued penning his screenplay.

"I mean, Glyn [Dillon] came on quite early and we worked in the designing of it, again, as I was writing and the idea of him being able to fight in it," the Planet of the Apes director says. "So they started illustrating and I'd say we spent easily a year to do the Batsuit and then to get into the Batmobile, and that, of course, that part's a dream. The idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile, you're just kind of like, 'Uh, what?' That's the incredible candy, right?"

With The Batman confirmed as a Year Two story in the life of Bruce Wayne, it's sadly unlikely we will get to see either the Batsuit or Batmobile being created by the vigilante. There's clearly a story behind what appears to be a disassembled gun on his chest, though Reeves will hopefully address whether that once belonged to Joe Chill even if the film itself does not.

Reeves has big ideas for Batman, and it seems reinventing the hero is going to be a key priority for him.

