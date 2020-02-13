THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Shares An Awesome First Look At Robert Pattinson In His Batsuit
As filming continues on The Batman, director Matt Reeves has decided to get ahead of any leaked set photos by dropping arguably the biggest reveal of the year, as he's finally shared a first look at his star Robert Pattinson in his new (and improved?) Batsuit.
Happy [frick]ing Thursday! The Batman director Matt Reeves has likely just broken the internet by finally sharing a phenomenal first look at star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in his sleek new Batsuit.
The 55-second camera test, which gives off some serious Daredevil vibes, doesn't necessarily give us a detailed look at all the intricacies of the suit, but we do get a clear shot of the chest armor with the new logo as well as a spectacular shot of Pattinson under the cowl. The tense theme we hear is also likely an early preview of Academy Award-winner Michael Giacchino's score.
Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) will star as the titular Dark Knight with an all-star supporting cast that will feature Golden Globe-winner Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Golden Globe-nominee Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Golden Globe-nominee Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell (The Gentleman) as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, newcomer Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, 2x Golden Globe-nominee John Turturro (The Night Of) as Carmine Falcone and Golden Globe-nominee Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) as Gil Colson.
Plot details are being kept locked away at Arkham Asylum for now, but the film is rumored to be a loose adaptation of the popular DC Comics Batman story The Long Halloween.
Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin (Little Fish). Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser will be behind the camera.
The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.
The Batman - Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.
