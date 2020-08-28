THE BATMAN: Even Star Jeffrey Wright Didn't Recognize Colin Farrell As "Oz" On The Set Of The Movie

Until it was confirmed by a makeup artist, no one could really believe that was Colin Farrell in the teaser trailer for The Batman . As it turns out, Jeffrey Wright didn't even recognise him in person!

The first teaser trailer for The Batman featured a lot of great moments, but it was the debut of "Oz" which really surprised fans. It's no secret that Colin Farrell is playing the villain (who doesn't like being called "Penguin" at this point in his career as a gangster), but the expectation was that he would be an "Emperor Penguin" version of the character.

Instead, he's been covered in make-up and prosthetics, and it wasn't until one of the special effects teams working on The Batman confirmed that it was Farrell in the trailer that many people actually believed it (and even then, there are those who remain unconvinced for some reason).

During a recent interview on Sirius XM's Jesse Cagle Show, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Jim Gordon, revealed that even he didn't recognise Farrell...while they were on set together! "I’ve worked with that makeup artist before and it’s just incredible," the actor teased. "Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him [laughs] I was like ‘Okay, hey dude what’s happening, where’s Colin are we going to shoot.’ It was, it’s pretty remarkable."

Of course, what's really interesting about this is that it seemingly confirms Jim Gordon and Oz will share the screen at some point, an indication the future Commissioner will be very hands on here.

That's the perfect approach to the character, though what he wants with Oz remains to be seen. Which character interactions are you guys most excited to see in The Batman next October?