THE BATMAN Fan Posters Pit The Dark Knight Against Deathstroke In HBO Max Limited Series

Rumours about a HBO Max return for Ben Affleck's Batman continue doing the rounds, and prominent fan-artist BossLogic has shared two posters for the dream project pitting the hero against Deathstroke...

With so much secrecy surrounding Warner Bros.' plans for the DC Extended Universe on HBO Max, it's hard to know what to expect from the streaming service and this comic book world. One persistent, and very hard to believe rumour is that Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in a limited series also starring Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.

A show like that would obviously serve as The Batman movie Affleck once planned to direct. However, not only is it hard to believe that the actor would reprise the role, it's also impossible to imagine this coming to HBO Max when there's already a prequel to Matt Reeves' own take on The Batman in the works.

Regardless, it's definitely a nice thought, and artist Bosslogic has shared a couple of very cool fan posters imagining what such a series could look like. Look closely, and you'll notice that it also teases possible appearances from The Joker and The Riddler, and the fact that we missed out on this battle between the Dark Knight and Deathstroke will never not sting!

Affleck is likely to return for ADR work for Zack Snyder's Justice League, while Manganiello's original post-credits scene as Slade Wilson is bound to also be included , so that's something.

Check out the posters below:

