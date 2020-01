THE BATMAN Finally Starts Production; Director Matt Reeves Shares The Film's Official Logo

Lights... cameras... action!After years of waiting, director Matt Reeves has just announced, via, that production has finally commenced on Warner Bros.' long-awaitedRobert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) will star as the titular Dark Knight with an all-star supporting cast that will feature Golden Globe-winner Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Golden Globe-nominee Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Golden Globe-nominee Andy Serkis () as Alfred Pennyworth, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell () as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, newcomer Jayme Lawson in an undisclosed role, 2x Golden Globe-nominee John Turturro (The Night Of) as Carmine Falcone and Golden Globe-nominee Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) in an undisclosed role.Plot details are being kept locked away at Arkham Asylum for now, but the film is rumored to be a loose adaptation of the popular DC Comics Batman story The Long Halloween.Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin (Little Fish). Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser will be behind the camera.hits theaters June 25, 2021.