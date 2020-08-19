THE BATMAN: Get A First Look At The New Bat-Symbol Trademark Filed By DC Comics

With DC FanDome fast approaching, we have a first glimpse of the new Bat-Symbol that's set to adorn the various merchandise that'll be available closer to the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman ...

Matt Reeves' The Batman is expected to have a substantial presence at this weekend's DC FanDome event (we may even see a trailer), but in the meantime, we have a little something to keep the Bat-hype levels up.

DC Comics recently filed a trademark for the new Bat-Symbol, and we have a first look at it right here.

As you can see, the design is pretty much identical to the metal logo we saw on The Dark Knight's (Robert Pattinson) chest in those initial promo images released earlier this year.

This trademark is expected to be used for all manner of tie-in merchandise that'll be coming our way closer to the release of the movie, including books, comics, toys, fanny packs and gardening gloves (they're a thorough bunch those merch guys).

You can check out the full application here. Many thanks to BrianConroy.com for the heads up.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more. The movie is expected to resume production soon, and is set to be released next October.