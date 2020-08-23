THE BATMAN Has Added ETERNALS Actor Barry Keoghan As Officer Stanley Merkel

Warner Bros. has followed up last night's big trailer reveal for The Batman with a press release confirming the full cast, and there's one surprising addition in the form of Irish actor Barry Keoghan...

Bat-fans are still talking about last night's stunning DC FanDome teaser for Matt Reeves' The Batman, and we now have word on what appears to be a last-minute casting addition.

Warner Bros.' media alert for the trailer included a full rundown of the movie's cast, and one actor stood out as a name we hadn't heard mentioned in connection with the project before now, Barry Keoghan.

The Irish actor, who recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and is set to star in Marvel's Eternals, will play Officer Stanley Merkel in Reeves' film. Batman comics fans will no doubt recognize the name, as Merkel was Jim Gordon's first partner in the GCPD. The character was ultimately killed off by Sofia Falcone in the pages of Batman: Dark Victory.

Keogan is quite a bit younger than Jeffrey Wright's Gordon, so there's a good chance he'll be introduced as a rookie cop that Jim takes under his wing. If that is the case, we wouldn't count on Officer Merkel making it out of The Batman alive!

The Batman is set to be released next October, and also stars Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.

If you missed the trailer or simply fancy another watch, you can check it out below.